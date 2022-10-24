World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Kyiv to stage provocation against Ukrainian civilians to accuse Russia of war crime

Representatives for the Interdepartmental Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine said that Kyiv was preparing to stage a provocation in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine. Supposedly, Kyiv will conduct an attack targeting civilians and then accuse the Russian military of that, RIA Novosti reports.

"The Kyiv regime, in order to accuse the Russian Federation of a war crime, is preparing a bloody provocation in which it is planned to kill Ukrainian citizens. On October 24, in the city of Volchansk, the Kharkiv region, a unit of foreign mercenaries plans to open artillery fire on civilians during the distribution of food aid to local residents," the department said.

The purpose of the terrorist attack is to kill civilians and then accuse the Russian Armed Forces of the crime, representatives for the Interdepartmental Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine said.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
