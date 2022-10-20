World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian forces thwart Ukraine's offensive in Kherson region

Incidents

Russian forces used a tank reserve against the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near the village of Sukhanovo in the Kherson region. Russia thus managed to thwart the enemy's offensive, an official representative for the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said on October 20.

Russian forces thwart Ukraine's offensive in Kherson region

The representative of the department explained that after the thwarted offensive, the Ukrainian forces randomly fled from the front.

According to Konashenkov, the enemy managed to break into the defense of the Russian troops near the village of Sukhanovo. However, the attack was repulsed after ambush actions.

The position of the Russian forces along the front line of defense has been fully restored, the Defense Ministry added.

Earlier, the Russian Defence Ministry said that the AFU attempted to force the Zherebets River in the Krasny Lyman direction. As a result, more than 40 Ukrainian fighters, two armored combat vehicles and three pickup trucks were destroyed.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Russia
Putin declares special regime in eight Russian regions bordering Ukraine

President Putin ordered to implement a medium level of response in eight Russian regions located near Ukraine

Putin declares special regime in eight Russian regions bordering Ukraine
Erdogan urges Zelensky to diplomacy under any circumstances
World
Erdogan urges Zelensky to diplomacy under any circumstances
News from the Kremlin
Putin's new decrees: Martial law, levels of readiness and territorial defence
Russia
Putin implements martial law in Russia's four new regions
Dmitry Sudakov Putin's new decrees: Martial law, levels of readiness and territorial defence Dmitry Sudakov Lyuba Lulko Iran wants EU and US to look into the mirror to see the ugly reflection Lyuba Lulko Andrey Mihayloff Former Tokyo Governor: Ukraine has always been a traitor country Andrey Mihayloff
Erdogan and Putin agree to build major gas hub in Turkey
World
Erdogan and Putin agree to build major gas hub in Turkey
Last materials
FT: Ukraine shocked by a new threat from the US
Russian forces thwart Ukraine's offensive in Kherson region
Trump names the reason to be friends with Russia
Erdogan urges Zelensky to diplomacy under any circumstances
Putin's new decrees: Martial law, levels of readiness and territorial defence
Putin declares special regime in eight Russian regions bordering Ukraine
Putin implements martial law in Russia's four new regions
Erdogan and Putin agree to build major gas hub in Turkey
Iran wants EU and US to look into the mirror to see the ugly reflection
Former Tokyo Governor: Ukraine has always been a traitor country
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy