Russian forces thwart Ukraine's offensive in Kherson region

Russian forces used a tank reserve against the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near the village of Sukhanovo in the Kherson region. Russia thus managed to thwart the enemy's offensive, an official representative for the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said on October 20.

The representative of the department explained that after the thwarted offensive, the Ukrainian forces randomly fled from the front.

According to Konashenkov, the enemy managed to break into the defense of the Russian troops near the village of Sukhanovo. However, the attack was repulsed after ambush actions.

The position of the Russian forces along the front line of defense has been fully restored, the Defense Ministry added.

Earlier, the Russian Defence Ministry said that the AFU attempted to force the Zherebets River in the Krasny Lyman direction. As a result, more than 40 Ukrainian fighters, two armored combat vehicles and three pickup trucks were destroyed.