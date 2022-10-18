World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian forces destroy Ukraine's space communication center near Odessa

In the area of ​​​​the village of Palievka, the Odessa region, the Russian military destroyed the space communications station of the Government Communications Center of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

During the day, the Armed Forces of Russia continued striking Ukraine's energy facilities. According to the Defence Ministry, the strikes were carried out with the use of long-range sea-based weapons. In addition to energy facilities, the Russian forces also struck Ukrainian military command and control systems and arsenals with foreign-made ammunition and weapons.

"All designated targets were destroyed,” the ministry said.

On October 10 and 11, Russia launched massive strikes against the infrastructure of Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin stated that the Russian forces were targeting energy, military command and communications facilities.

On October 18, the Russian forces destroyed the Dnieper command post of the joint group of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the city of Zaporozhye, an official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, told reporters.

In addition, Russian aviation, missile troops and artillery struck the radar stations repair shop at Iskra research and production complex. Konashenkov added that 56 enemy artillery units were attacked in the same area, as well as manpower and military equipment in 132 districts.

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the Russian troops also destroyed three US-made AN/TPQ-37 and AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radars on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic.

