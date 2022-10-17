Russia and Ukraine swap POWs 110 for 110

Russia and Ukraine exchanged prisoners of war according to 110 for 110 formula, Denis Pushilin, acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) wrote on Telegram.

According to Pushilin, Kyiv delivered 80 civilian sailors to Moscow. In addition, 30 servicemen from DPR, LPR and Russian regions were released.

"We deliver mostly women to Kyiv,” Pushilin said.

Russia and Ukraine also exchanged prisoners on 13 October, when 20 Russian servicemen returned home.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for participating in the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine. According to Putin, Erdogan was personally involved in the exchange of prisoners.