World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia and Ukraine swap POWs 110 for 110

Incidents

Russia and Ukraine exchanged prisoners of war according to 110 for 110 formula, Denis Pushilin, acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) wrote on Telegram.

According to Pushilin, Kyiv delivered 80 civilian sailors to Moscow. In addition, 30 servicemen from DPR, LPR and Russian regions were released.

"We deliver mostly women to Kyiv,” Pushilin said.

Russia and Ukraine also exchanged prisoners on 13 October, when 20 Russian servicemen returned home.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for participating in the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine. According to Putin, Erdogan was personally involved in the exchange of prisoners.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
World
Russia responds to rumours about Viagra for Russian soldiers in Ukraine

The Russian Foreign Ministry responded to recent remarks from Pramila Patten, UN Secretary General Special Representative, who claimed that Russian military men supposedly used Viagra when committing sex crimes in Ukraine

Russia responds to rumours about Viagra for Russian soldiers in Ukraine
Russia considers banning traditional family criticism
Russia
Russia considers banning traditional family criticism
World
Israel considers supporting Nazi ideology in Ukraine - Medvedev
Russia
Partial call-up of reservists in Moscow ends officially
Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana Persons with disabilities integral players in determining innovative solutions to fully inclusive societies Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana Dmitry Sudakov Ukraine is just a tool to bleed Russia to death and ruin Europe Dmitry Sudakov Andrey Mihayloff Indian prophet Ajai Bhambi about the future of Russia Andrey Mihayloff
Persons with disabilities integral players in determining innovative solutions to fully inclusive societies
Columnists
Persons with disabilities integral players in determining innovative solutions to fully inclusive societies
Last materials
Russia and Ukraine swap POWs 110 for 110
Israel considers supporting Nazi ideology in Ukraine - Medvedev
Persons with disabilities integral players in determining innovative solutions to fully inclusive societies
Russia considers banning traditional family criticism
Partial call-up of reservists in Moscow ends officially
Russia responds to rumours about Viagra for Russian soldiers in Ukraine
Ukraine is just a tool to bleed Russia to death and ruin Europe
 NI reveals in which case the US would change its course on Ukraine
Eco-activists douse soup on Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' worth more than $80 million
Russia destroys large arsenal with Western weapons in Ukraine
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy