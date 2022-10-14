World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia destroys large arsenal with Western weapons in Ukraine

On October 14, Russia continued to attack military and energy facilities in Ukraine. In the Lviv region, an arsenal with Western weapons was destroyed, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Russia destroys large arsenal with Western weapons in Ukraine

Long-range sea-based weapons were used to destroy a warehouse with significant stocks of Western weapons, military equipment and ammunition in the city of Brody, the Lviv region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

In Kyiv and Kharkiv regions, Russia targeted military command and energy facilities, the ministry also said.

Air raid alerts sound throughout Ukraine since Monday, October 10, when Russian forces launched massive attacks on Ukrainian energy, military and communications facilities. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the massive strikes were carried out at the suggestion of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff. According to him, if terrorist attacks continue on Russian territory, Russia will show tough response that will correspond to the level of threats.

