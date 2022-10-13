Kalashnikov's Lancet kamikaze drone attacks Ukrainian SUV - video

The Ministry of Defense published a video showing the use of Lancet kamikaze drones against the Ukrainian military. The kamikaze UAV developed by Kalashnikov Concern destroyed a Ukrainian SUV.

The video shows the footage from the homing head of the drone as it flying up to an SUV on the roadside. The kamikaze drone strikes the vehicle.

It is the first time, when the Defence Ministry published the video showing the use of the Lancet drone.

Loitering Lancet-1 and Lancet-3 drones are unmanned aerial vehicles weighing only 12 kg. They are capable of conducting air reconnaissance and striking the detected target. Such kamikaze drones are capable of hovering in the air, waiting for the moment to strike. The two drone models differ in their flight duration and warhead payload. The Lancet-3 has a flight time of 40 minutes, and a payload of 3 kg. Lancets are made of plastic and other materials.

The official representative of the Ministry of Defense, Igor Konashenkov, also said that the Russian military shot down Ukrainian Su-27 and MiG-29 aircraft in the Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk regions over the past day and destroyed 12 drones.