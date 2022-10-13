World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Defence Ministry: Russia and Ukraine hold another POWs exchange

A new exchange of prisoners took place between Moscow and Kyiv. Twenty military men could return home to Russia as a result of the exchange, representatives for the Russian Defence Ministry said, TASS reports.

"As a result of the negotiation process on the exchange, 20 Russian servicemen were returned from Kyiv-controlled territory of Ukraine,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Andriy Yermak, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, spoke about the exchange of prisoners of war on October 11. He said that as many as 32 servicemen — officers, sergeants and soldiers — returned to Ukraine.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
