Eight explosions reported in the sky above Belgorod

The debris from the Ukrainian rockets that crashed onto an apartment building on Gubkin Street in the city of Belgorod damaged the upper engineering floor, city services of the Ministry of Emergencies said, TASS reports.

Belgorod Mayor Anton Ivanov said that the top floor of the residential building and two cars were damaged as a result of the crash of the rocket debris.

"As a result of air defense operations after the shelling, the engineering floor of the 16-storied apartment building was damaged,” said a representative of the Belgorod emergency services.

About 100 people were evacuated from the building on Gubkin Street. The people will be temporarily accommodated in hotels, the governor said.

Ukraine shelled Russia's Belgorod on October 13. Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov specified that a high-rise building on Gubkin Street was damaged. In addition, the unexploded part of the shell fell on the territory of School No. 32. There were no reports of casualties or injuries.

Eight explosions thundered in the sky over Belgorod on October 13, RIA Novosti reports.

According to the agency, the first explosion sounded at around 12:25 Moscow time. Seven more followed during the next 15 minutes.