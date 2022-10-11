World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Moscow judge killed in Crimean Bridge terrorist attack

Incidents

A judge of the Moscow Arbitration Court, Sergey Maslov, was killed in the attack on the Crimean Bridge on October 8, TASS reports with reference to emergency services.

Moscow judge killed in Crimean Bridge terrorist attack

The death toll in the Crimean Bridge terrorist attack has thus climbed to four.

Earlier it was reported that investigators identified four people who were killed in the explosion on the bridge. They were all traveling in one Cadillac vehicle owned by the judge.

Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Marat Khusnullin said that damage to the supports of the Crimean bridge would be repaired at the end of this week.

The explosion on the automobile part of the Crimean Bridge occurred in the early morning of October 8. As a result, two automobile spans of the bridge collapsed in the direction of the Crimea, while seven fuel tanks of the railway train caught fire on railway tracks. President Putin later stated that it was Ukrainian special services that arranged the attack on the bridge.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Russia changes course of special operation. Armed Forces of Ukraine have no chance

On Monday morning, the Russian Aerospace Forces struck a crushing blow to decision-making renters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as energy and transport infrastructure throughout Ukraine

Russia changes course of special operation. Armed Forces of Ukraine have no chance
Former Ukrainan MP: Zelensky flees, Ukraine plunges into chaos
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Former Ukrainan MP: Zelensky flees, Ukraine plunges into chaos
World
Russia reveals the next target for the strikes in Ukraine
World
Ukrainian sources: Zelensky is building nuclear bomb
Lyuba Lulko Russia changes course of special operation. Armed Forces of Ukraine have no chance Lyuba Lulko Anton Kulikov Europe will not hesitate to sacrifice Asia amid the struggle for fuel Anton Kulikov Dmitry Sudakov Anna Kikina: Russia's only woman cosmonaut tames SpaceX Crew Dragon Dmitry Sudakov
World
Russian Parliament proposes to blow out the NATO satellite constellation
World
Ukrainian Defense enterprise reveals which country stands behind all Kyiv operations
Chechen President Kadyrov finally happy with how special operation goes
Hotspots and Incidents
Chechen President Kadyrov finally happy with how special operation goes
Last materials
NATO to hold planned exercises of nuclear deterrence forces
Taiwan announces new red line with China
Putin to have meetings with Biden and Zelensky as part of G20 summit in Indonesia
Vladimir Putin meets UAE President in St.Petersburg for one-on-one talks
Turkey interested in arranging dialogue between Russia and the West
Photos of lower part of Crimean Bridge expose damage to bridge supports
Russian pranksters call Zelensky's Office to find out chances for peace treaty
The West wants to ruin Russia, but this is hardly achievable
Russia continues striking critical infrastructure in Ukraine
Belarusian KGB says when the turning point in the Russian operation will begin
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy