Moscow judge killed in Crimean Bridge terrorist attack

A judge of the Moscow Arbitration Court, Sergey Maslov, was killed in the attack on the Crimean Bridge on October 8, TASS reports with reference to emergency services.

The death toll in the Crimean Bridge terrorist attack has thus climbed to four.

Earlier it was reported that investigators identified four people who were killed in the explosion on the bridge. They were all traveling in one Cadillac vehicle owned by the judge.

Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Marat Khusnullin said that damage to the supports of the Crimean bridge would be repaired at the end of this week.

The explosion on the automobile part of the Crimean Bridge occurred in the early morning of October 8. As a result, two automobile spans of the bridge collapsed in the direction of the Crimea, while seven fuel tanks of the railway train caught fire on railway tracks. President Putin later stated that it was Ukrainian special services that arranged the attack on the bridge.