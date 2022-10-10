World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Chechen President Kadyrov finally happy with how special operation goes

Incidents

Ramzan Kadyrov, the President of Chechnya, said that now he was finally happy with how the special operation in Ukraine was developing.

Chechen President Kadyrov finally happy with how special operation goes

"Now I am 100% happy with how the special operation is going," Ramzan Kadyrov wrote on Telegram following Russia's missile attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on October 10.

The President of Chechnya also suggested that Ukrainian President Zelensky should flee.

"Zelensky is complaining about rocket attacks in Kyiv and other cities. <…> It just so happens that it was ok to bomb civilians, destroy the infrastructure of the cities of the LDNR <…>, but when rockets fall down on his head, then suddenly it turns out that no one else is allowed to do it?" Kadyrov wrote making references to eight years of hostilities in Donbas republics.

The head of Chechnya also noted that the Ukrainian leader should stop complaining, but rather start running.

"Run, before it comes flying. Run, Zelensky, run, do not look back on the West,” Ramzan Kadyrov wrote.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Former Ukrainan MP: Zelensky flees, Ukraine plunges into chaos

Ukraine has suffered significant damage in just a couple of hours. Attacks on critical infrastructure continue, Ilya Kiva, former Ukrainian MP wrote

Former Ukrainan MP: Zelensky flees, Ukraine plunges into chaos
Ukrainian sources: Zelensky is building nuclear bomb
World
Ukrainian sources: Zelensky is building nuclear bomb
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Multiple explosions reported throughout Ukraine following attack on Crimean Bridge
Hotspots and Incidents
Putin: Ukraine tried to explode Turkish Stream gas pipeline
Anton Kulikov Europe will not hesitate to sacrifice Asia amid the struggle for fuel Anton Kulikov Lyuba Lulko US in need of propaganda nuclear strike Lyuba Lulko Dmitry Sudakov Anna Kikina: Russia's only woman cosmonaut tames SpaceX Crew Dragon Dmitry Sudakov
World
Medvedev names the next political target of Russia's operation in Ukraine
Russia
Putin warns Ukraine of tough action should terrorist attacks continue
Lukashenko: Belarus to deploy a joint group of troops with Russia
World
Lukashenko: Belarus to deploy a joint group of troops with Russia
Last materials
Dmitry Medvedev: Kyiv regime should be dismantled completely
Russia and Belarus deploy join regional group of troops
Medvedev names the next political target of Russia's operation in Ukraine
Lukashenko: Belarus to deploy a joint group of troops with Russia
Ukrainian sources: Zelensky is building nuclear bomb
Putin warns Ukraine of tough action should terrorist attacks continue
Putin: Ukraine tried to explode Turkish Stream gas pipeline
Former Ukrainan MP: Zelensky flees, Ukraine plunges into chaos
Multiple explosions reported throughout Ukraine following attack on Crimean Bridge
Crimea Bridge explosion: Two road sections partially collapse
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy