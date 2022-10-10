Chechen President Kadyrov finally happy with how special operation goes

Ramzan Kadyrov, the President of Chechnya, said that now he was finally happy with how the special operation in Ukraine was developing.

"Now I am 100% happy with how the special operation is going," Ramzan Kadyrov wrote on Telegram following Russia's missile attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on October 10.

The President of Chechnya also suggested that Ukrainian President Zelensky should flee.

"Zelensky is complaining about rocket attacks in Kyiv and other cities. <…> It just so happens that it was ok to bomb civilians, destroy the infrastructure of the cities of the LDNR <…>, but when rockets fall down on his head, then suddenly it turns out that no one else is allowed to do it?" Kadyrov wrote making references to eight years of hostilities in Donbas republics.

The head of Chechnya also noted that the Ukrainian leader should stop complaining, but rather start running.