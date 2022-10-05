Russian troops ready for counterattack in Kherson region

The Russian troops in the Kherson region are regrouping to subsequently launch a counterattack on the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), deputy head of the Kherson region Kirill Stremousov said, RIA Novosti reports.

"The Russian army is conducting maneuvers. The regrouping of the front in the current conditions gives an opportunity to gather strength and strike already,” Stremousov said.

The day before, Stremousov said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine was no longer advancing in the Kherson direction.