World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Ukraine and the West may force Russia to use tactical nuclear weapons

Incidents

Russia may find itself in a situation when Kyiv and its Western patrons will force Russia to strike a nuclear blow on Ukraine.

Ukraine and the West may force Russia to use tactical nuclear weapons

At the same time, Ukrainian and European propaganda keeps saying that Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons against its neighbour. In order to raise their ratings, US and EU policy-makers resort to such rhetoric and promise "catastrophic consequences" to Russia.

If the situation does come to this point, then one should bear in mind the fact that tactical nuclear weapons are not even close to the much-talked about megaton weapons that would be able to wipe off whole cities, if not continents.

Tactical nukes are used against enemy troops and their facilities in the rear.

The atomic bomb that the United States dropped on Hiroshima had the capacity of 15 kilotons. The nuclear blow on Nagasaki had the capacity of 21 kilotons.

Today, the power of Iskander-M missiles ranges from 5 to 50 kt.

In 2022, Army-2022 Arms Show showcased two nuclear projectiles (developed back in the USSR):

  • 152-mm RD4-01, with a capacity of 2.6 kilotons,
  • and 203 mm RD5-01, with a capacity of 2 kt.

The Russian Aerospace Forces have Kh-59MK2 missiles with a capacity from 3-5 to 50-100 kt.

The Caliber (Kalibr) cruise missiles are also capable of carrying nuclear weapons up to 200 kt, and so are hypersonic Kinzhal and supersonic anti-ship Onyx missiles.

In a nutshell, it is a variety of forces that may strike a nuclear blow — artillery, aviation, the navy. It is also possible to use "special equipment" locally, against enemy regiments/brigades/army or to destroy specific objects like hydroelectric power stations or dams.

In fact, the West and the EU are already parties to the conflict in Ukraine because they have supplied a variety of missiles to Kyiv, including for attacks on nuclear power plants. It is worthy of note that Vladimir Putin warned the West several times against direct intervention in the situation in Ukraine.

"It is unlikely that Russia will touch Kyiv, which is historically significant for it. A strike on Lviv, Ternopil or Ivano-Frankivsk, the birthplace of Bandera ideology appears to be more likely," Tsargrad wrote.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Columnists
Why was it important for Biden to start war in Ukraine?

In 2014, Joe Biden was the Vice-President of the Obama government and John Kerry was the Secretary of State. They worked in the same direction when it come to Russia, but Biden was the driving force when it came to bringing about a coup d´etat in Ukraine

Why was it important for Biden to start war in Ukraine?
USA can still crush Russia, but it can also save the world from chaos
Opinion
USA can still crush Russia, but it can also save the world from chaos
Politics
Accession of new territories: Billions of dollars in expenses and trillions in revenues
World
Polish FM: NATO will take part in Ukrainian conflict provided one condition
Editorial Team Why was it important for Biden to start war in Ukraine? Editorial Team Alexander Shtorm Accession of new territories: Billions of dollars in expenses and trillions in revenues Alexander Shtorm Andrey Mihayloff What will happen to the world after Nord Stream accidents? Andrey Mihayloff
Russia
Putin to deliver 'lengthy speech' at special ceremony in the Kremlin on September 30
Russia
Mobilised citizens to control and defend new Russian territories
Russia to take control of entire Donetsk People's Republic within its 2014 borders
Russia
Russia to take control of entire Donetsk People's Republic within its 2014 borders
Last materials
Lukashenko: If Europe wants it, the war may end in a few days
Ukraine and the West may force Russia to use tactical nuclear weapons
Russia to take control of entire Donetsk People's Republic within its 2014 borders
Why was it important for Biden to start war in Ukraine?
Accession of new territories: Billions of dollars in expenses and trillions in revenues
Mobilised citizens to control and defend new Russian territories
USA can still crush Russia, but it can also save the world from chaos
Polish FM: NATO will take part in Ukrainian conflict provided one condition
Putin to deliver 'lengthy speech' at special ceremony in the Kremlin on September 30
What will happen to the world after Nord Stream accidents?
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy