World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

The status of the special operation in Ukraine likely to be changed after referenda

Incidents

The special military operation in Ukraine will be called counter-terrorist operation after the completion of the referenda and the entry of Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions into Russia, the head of the Crimea Sergei Aksenov assumed in his Telegram channel.

The status of the special operation in Ukraine likely to be changed after referenda

According to the head of the republic, a certain point of no return will soon be passed.

"We have fought for our people before. Now we will fight for our land," Aksyonov said.

The referenda will bring clarity and certainty to the people who live in those areas, he added.

The referenda on incorporation to Russia started in the DPR and LPR, as well as in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions on September 23. They will last until September 27 inclusive. The Kremlin promised to inform in due time about the date when the new regions enter the Russian Federation.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Politics
What to expect from Putin's Address to Federal Assembly on September 30?

Putin's Annual Address to the Federal Assembly is scheduled for September 30. Kremlin sources say it will become even more historic and globally important than his 2014 speech

What to expect from Putin's Address to Federal Assembly on September 30?
Thirteen killed in mass school shooting in Izhevsk, Russia
Hotspots and Incidents
Thirteen killed in mass school shooting in Izhevsk, Russia
Europe
Lavrov at UN General Assembly: No more exceptionalism and unipolar world
Andrey Mihayloff Lavrov at UN General Assembly: No more exceptionalism and unipolar world Andrey Mihayloff Alexander Shtorm What to expect from Putin's Address to Federal Assembly on September 30? Alexander Shtorm Dmitry Sudakov Russia vs. the West standoff: Caribbean Crisis II, Nuclear Armageddon or Negotiations? Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Lavrov at UN General Assembly: No more exceptionalism and unipolar world
What to expect from Putin's Address to Federal Assembly on September 30?
Thirteen killed in mass school shooting in Izhevsk, Russia
Russia vs. the West standoff: Caribbean Crisis II, Nuclear Armageddon or Negotiations?
Russia's surprise decisions cause panic in Ukraine and the West
Kremlin responds to rumours to call-up 1.2 million people
Kremlin explains status of Ukraine's attacks on Donbas after referenda
Erdogan: Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk left for Russia from Turkey
Russian Defense Ministry clarifies professions exempt from partial call-up
Lavrov at UN Security Council: It is you who turn a blind eye on Kyiv's war crimes
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy