The status of the special operation in Ukraine likely to be changed after referenda

The special military operation in Ukraine will be called counter-terrorist operation after the completion of the referenda and the entry of Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions into Russia, the head of the Crimea Sergei Aksenov assumed in his Telegram channel.

According to the head of the republic, a certain point of no return will soon be passed.

"We have fought for our people before. Now we will fight for our land," Aksyonov said.

The referenda will bring clarity and certainty to the people who live in those areas, he added.

The referenda on incorporation to Russia started in the DPR and LPR, as well as in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions on September 23. They will last until September 27 inclusive. The Kremlin promised to inform in due time about the date when the new regions enter the Russian Federation.