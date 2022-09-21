Russian Defence Minister announces Russia's losses in Ukraine

The Russian Army has lost 5,937 servicemen during the special operation in Ukraine, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu said, TASS reports.

"I can't help but talk about it — we haven't talked about this for a long time — about our losses. Our losses in the special operation amounted to 5,937 people,” Shoygu said, stressing that the Russian military courageously fulfill their duty during the special operation.

The defense minister also said that Kyiv had lost half of the army. The losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) amounted to about 100,000 people.

The last time when the Defence Minister announced information about Russia's losses in Ukraine was on March 25, when he said that 1,351 servicemen were reported dead.

On Wednesday, September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization in the country. This decision was made in connection with the need to preserve the sovereignty and integrity of Russia, Putin explained, stressing that it was only those in reserve who would be subject to conscription.