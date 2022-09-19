World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
At least 13 civilians killed as Ukraine shells Donetsk

At least 13 civilians were killed as a result of the shelling of the Kuibyshevsky district of Donetsk, Donetsk Mayor Alexei Kulemzin said on Monday, September 19.

According to the mayor, 13 civilians were killed and others were wounded as the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the city. The number of those who were hurt in the attack is yet to be specified, the mayor wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Kulemzin, the Ukrainian military started shelling the Kuibyshev region at 12:15 local time. In total, nine shells of 155 mm caliber were fired.

Earlier on September 19, the head of the Enerhodar administration, Alexander Volga, said that the Ukrainian military had been shelling the city for days despite the presence of the IAEA mission in the city.

