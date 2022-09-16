China Telecom skyscraper fire: A giant torch all ablaze

In the Chinese city of Changsha, a fire broke out in a 42-story skyscraper that was used as an office building for China Telecom, CCTV channel said.

The entire building was on fire like a giant torch. Information about possible victims of the incident is to be specified. The causes of the fire, which quickly engulfed the 200-meter high building, still remain unknown too.

Fire and rescue services responded to the fire in a timely manner, and the fire was quickly extinguished. A total of 280 emergency services took part in the operation.

It was said that the fire engulfed the outer surface of he building. No one was hurt.