In the Chinese city of Changsha, a fire broke out in a 42-story skyscraper that was used as an office building for China Telecom, CCTV channel said.
The entire building was on fire like a giant torch. Information about possible victims of the incident is to be specified. The causes of the fire, which quickly engulfed the 200-meter high building, still remain unknown too.
Fire and rescue services responded to the fire in a timely manner, and the fire was quickly extinguished. A total of 280 emergency services took part in the operation.
It was said that the fire engulfed the outer surface of he building. No one was hurt.
