Ukraine shells Kherson: Three killed

The death toll from the missile attack on the government building in the center of Kherson has increased, emergency services of the region said, Interfax reports.

According to most recent reports, three people were killed — a driver and two passers-by — when the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) shelled the center of the city.

On September 16, it became known that the Ukrainian military fired at least five rockets at the center of Kherson targeting the building of the regional administration. As noted by local authorities, a meeting of the heads of administrations of city and municipal districts was taking place at the time of the shelling. According to unconfirmed reports, Ukraine used HIMARS systems for the attack.