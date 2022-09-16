Hostilities on the border between Kyrgyztan and Tajikistan continue

The fighting on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border continues.

Tajikistan shelled the area adjacent to the airport in the city of Batken from multiple launch rocket systems. Military forces were drawn up to the site of the shelling.

It was reported that the Tajik military allegedly captured an administrative building of Kyrgyzstan and set up their flag on it.

Hostilities occur along the entire state border in the Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The authorities began evacuating residents of border areas.

According to most recent reports, 31 Kyrgyz soldiers were wounded.

Representatives for the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan said that Tajikistan was preparing for the conflict in advance, preparing heavy equipment for operations.

The press center of theState Committee for National Security of Tajikistan stated in response that it was the Kyrgyz side that attacked several Tajik settlements first.

Nearly ten settlements were attacked, the department said. The parties agreed to declare a ceasefire starting from 04:30 Moscow time, but Kyrgyzstan does not comply with the agreement.

On September 14, a shootout took place on the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. A Tajik border guard was killed. Later that day, two more skirmishes took place, Interfax said.