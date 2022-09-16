In Kazan, racing Lada car hacks pedestrian into two

In Kazan, the driver of a racing Lady vehicle, ran over an elderly man at a pedestrian crossing. The impact was so hard the pedestrian had his legs severed.

The graphic video of the accident was posted on Emergency/Accident Kazan VK social media page.

The video shows the elderly man crossing the road while walking with Nordic walking poles. The Lady car runs him over as the man was only a short distance from the sidewalk. The man lost his legs as a result of the powerful impact. The video shows the legs flying for tens of meters.

It was later said that the elderly man was crossing the road while the red pedestrian light was on. He was killed on the spot.

The driver of the Lady vehicle suffered minor injuries. It was said that the car was racing at a speed of about 135 km/h.

According to unconfirmed reports, the Lada driver had been drinking the whole night celebrating the birth of his son.