News

Prosecutor General of Luhansk People's Republic and his deputy killed in explosion

Incidents

An explosion occurred in the building of the Office of the Prosecutor General of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR). The building is located in the center of Luhansk.

Prosecutor General of Luhansk People's Republic and his deputy killed in explosion

The explosion occurred in the office of Prosecutor General Sergei Gorenko.

It was originally reported that the prosecutor was injured in the explosion. However, according to most recent reports, Prosecutor General Sergei Gorenko was killed in the explosion.

The information about Gorenko's death was distributed by Interfax and 112 news channels.

UPDATE: It was also reported that Gorenko's deputy, Ekaterina Steglenko, was killed in the explosion as well. After the explosion, she was injured and remained alive for more than an hour.

The building of the department was cordoned off. At least five windows were shattered on the third floor of the building.

Earlier, Leonid Pasechnik, the head of the region, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had attempted an offensive along the entire front, but there was no reason to panic in the LPR. According to him, the situation in the region remains tense, but the allied forces guarantee the safety of local residents.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
