Ukraine goes on massive offensive along the entire front

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attempted to go on an offensive along the entire front, but there are no grounds for panic in the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), the head of the region, Leonid Pasechnik said.

According to Pasechnik, the situation in the region remains tense, but the allied forces guarantee the safety of local residents.

"The enemy has attempted an offensive along the entire front. Today the enemy is almost at the borders of the LPR. I want to assure everyone that there is no reason to panic. The republic lives as usual,” he said.

The head of the republic noted that the counteroffensive attempted by the Ukrainian troops would be suppressed. Earlier, Pasechnik said that Kyiv follows the logic to gradually drag NATO into the territory of Ukraine. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky "does not care how many people will die and where, where the fires of war will be ablaze.”