Russian Ka-52 helicopters destroy Ukrainian amphibious assault group - video

The Ministry of Defense showed footage of the destruction of the amphibious assault group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the crossing of the Dnieper River near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

The video of Russian Ka-52 helicopters attacking the Ukrainian amphibious assault group was published in the RT Telegram channel.

According to the Defence Ministry, Russia destroyed the Ukrainian group as it was crossing the Dnieper River in the area of ​​the ZNPP.

"The surface target was struck with the use of Vikhr (translates as 'twister' - ed.) guided missiles, which prevented the enemy from landing and capturing the strategically important object,” the ministry said.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there was no talk of withdrawing the Russian troops from the ZNPP. The Russian authorities continue to call on all countries to use their influence to stop this daily shelling, he stressed.