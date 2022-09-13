PMC Wagner fighters advancing in Donbas

Fighters of private military company (PMC) Wagner took control of the village of Nikolaevka Vtoraya near the Bakhmut-Dzerzhinsk highway in the Donbas.

Andrey Rudenko, a military reporter for the All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, said that there was an offensive developing on the village of Zaitsevo.

Earlier it was reported that Russian forces approached the suburb of Artemovsk (renamed Bakhmut) in the Donetsk region and took control of the industrial zone of the town. PMC Wagner fighters took part in the operation.