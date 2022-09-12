World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine readies major offensive near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Incidents

Volodymyr Rogov, a member of the Main Council of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) get ready for a large-scale offensive in the area of ​​the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and crossings, TASS reports.

"They are moving a large number of heavy guns, М777, HIMARS MLRS and so on,” he said.

It is the United States and the UK that coordinate the actions of the Ukrainian military on the line of contact in the Zaporizhzhia region.

On September 11, Alexander Khodakovsky, the commander of the Vostok battalion of the Donetsk People's Republic, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were moving military hardware and troops to the outskirts of Donetsk. According to him, trains arrive in the settlement of Pokrovsk, which is located 50 kilometers from the city.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
