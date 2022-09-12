World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian top manager of Corporation for Arctic Development dies during boat trip

Incidents

Ivan Pechorin, a top manager of the Сorporation for the Вevelopment of the Far East and the Arctic died near Russky Island (Vladivostok). He fell into the sea and drowned during a boat trip at night.

Russian top manager of Corporation for Arctic Development dies during boat trip

The incident occurred on the evening of September 10, when Ivan Pechorin and a group of his friends went on a pleasure boat trip. According to an eyewitness, the passengers came on board already tipsy, and Pechorin decided to swim in the sea right before the trip. The captain was not happy about such a perspective as he did not want to go to sea after dark.

The company continued drinking on board. About 40 minutes into the journey, the captain was informed about a man overboard. It turned out that Ivan Pechorin fell from the front deck in the bow of the boat, which could not be visible from the bridge.

It is believed that Pechorin sat down on a decorative fence, despite captain's requests not to do so, and fell into the sea when the boat rocked.

The captain turned the boat back to look for the man in the sea in the dark. Rescuers later joined the search, but the man's body was found only two days later — he was washed up on the shore of Staritsky Cape on Russky Island.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
World
Dmitry Medvedev: Russia wants Kyiv's total capitulation

The "ultimatums” which, as the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said, Russia allegedly puts forward, are nothing but a childish warm-up for upcoming demands

Dmitry Medvedev: Russia wants Kyiv's total capitulation
Russian Ambassador warns Germany about red line the country crossed
World
Russian Ambassador warns Germany about red line the country crossed
Hotspots and Incidents
Chechen President Kadyrov highly concerned about latest development in Ukraine
World
Zelensky to make winter most difficult to Russia
Pascal Najadi Switzerland Repositions as WW3 Combatant Pascal Najadi Dmitry Sudakov Queen Elizabeth II, Boris Yeltsin, Vladimir Putin and Yuri Gagarin Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The Queen. 1926-2022. A worldwide treasure Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
World
Medvedev: Russia's current demands for Kyiv is a 'warm-up for kids'
Hotspots and Incidents
Situation in Ukraine gets heated and blacked out
Explosion at Ukraine's largest thermal power plant captured on video
Hotspots and Incidents
Explosion at Ukraine's largest thermal power plant captured on video
Last materials
Russian top manager of Corporation for Arctic Development dies during boat trip
Abandoning US dollar inevitable, Putin says
Explosion at Ukraine's largest thermal power plant captured on video
Situation in Ukraine gets heated and blacked out
Chechen President Kadyrov highly concerned about latest development in Ukraine
Zelensky to make winter most difficult to Russia
Russian Ambassador warns Germany about red line the country crossed
Medvedev: Russia's current demands for Kyiv is a 'warm-up for kids'
Dmitry Medvedev: Russia wants Kyiv's total capitulation
Russia says there is no talk about Kyiv's breakthrough in counteroffensive
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy