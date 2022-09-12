World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Explosion at Ukraine's largest thermal power plant captured on video

Incidents

A video of the explosion at the Kharkiv Thermal Power Plant appeared on the Internet.

The video shows the moment of the explosion, which occurred on September 11 overnight. The shock wave was so powerful that it covered the nearest buildings. The author of the video signed it with a caption: "Got nearly killed by the explosion.”

Earlier, Ukrainian media reported that a fire broke out at one of Ukraine's largest heat and power plants — Kharkiv TPP 5. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that power outages occurred in a number of regions of the country.

According to Alexander Malkevich, a member of the Public Chamber of Russia, the Russian forces attacked Ukrainian thermal power plants located in eastern and central parts of the country. The reason for the attacks was the unwillingness of the West to "stop Kyiv," he said.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
