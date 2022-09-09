World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia says there is no talk about Kyiv's breakthrough in counteroffensive

Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya commented on the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

At a meeting of the UN Security Council, the Ambassador denied reports about Kyiv's success in the counteroffensive and said that there was no talk of any "breakthrough" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Nebenzya, the administration of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "is trying to create at least the appearance of the country's ability to attack," which was beneficial for Kyiv in light of the recent meeting of NATO defense ministers in Ramstein.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine took control of a few peripheral villages, but "of course, there is no talk of any breakthrough," Nebenzya noted.

Western media report, however, that Ukraine has gone on a counteroffensive, and the West needs to show its support by supplying more arms to Ukraine. This created the necessary media background for the meeting in Ramstein.

Contrary to the values ​​of the military strategy, the Ukrainian side told the world community about the offensive plans to return the lost territories.

"As far as we can judge, even the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was opposed to this madness, but the head of Ukraine, after talking with his American and British counterparts, was adamant,” he stressed. As a result of the decision, the Ukrainian troops suffered losses near Nikolaev, Zaporozhye and Kharkiv.

NATO is manually manipulating Kyiv's actions in the theater of operations, Nebenzya said. He recalled that representatives of Ukrainian intelligence recognized the influence of Washington on their decisions. In particular, the United States took part in the efforts to coordinate the targets for HIMARS Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS).

According to the diplomat, Ukraine is inundated with Western military instructors, special services and mercenaries. The arms that the West supplies to Kyiv do not play a decisive role in the hostilities, but only drag out the conflict. The West will continue supplying more arms to Kyiv, the ambassador said. He also admitted that Ukraine became a site for the disposal of obsolete NATO weapons and a range ground to test new arms systems.

"Therefore, it would be naive to believe that Washington and London will change their inflammatory rhetoric in the near future,” Vasily Nebenzya said.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
