World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Two Ukrainian rockets shot down over Russia's Belgorod

Incidents

Two rockets of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were shot down in the sky over Russia's city of Belgorod, the head of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

According to Gladkov, Russian air defense systems destroyed the rockets in time.

No one was hurt in the rocket attack. No damage was reported either, the official said adding that the authorities would announce more information about the attack later.

Ukraine previously struck Belgorod on July 3 at night, when the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired three ballistic missiles at Belgorod. All of them were destroyed in the air by Russian air defenses. However, the debris of one of the rockets fell on a residential building, killing five.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
World
Putin to Europe: Freeze, freeze, the wolf's tail!

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum threatened to leave the European Union (EU) without energy for winter

Putin to Europe: Freeze, freeze, the wolf's tail!
Volodymyr Zelensky's wife responds to Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters
Society
Volodymyr Zelensky's wife responds to Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters
World
Turkish President Erdogan: The West supplies scrap metal to Ukraine
World
Defense24: Poland to attack Russian Navy at Baltic berths if necessary
Mahboob A. Khawaja Global Peace and Human Security: People and Global Leaders at Crossroads? Mahboob A. Khawaja Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Elizabeth Mary Truss, Wannabe-Maggie, or Mrs. Bean? Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Andrey Mihayloff Mikhail Gorbachev: The man who saved the world to Western applause of lies Andrey Mihayloff
Russia
Russia considers banning childfree concept
World
Putin responds to allegations about Russia shelling Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Businessman killed in front of Ukraine Hotel in Moscow
Hotspots and Incidents
Businessman killed in front of Ukraine Hotel in Moscow
Last materials
Ukraine shells and bombs regions that want to join Russia
Killnet hackers declare cyberwar on Japan
Defense24: Poland to attack Russian Navy at Baltic berths if necessary
Russia considers banning childfree concept
Turkish President Erdogan: The West supplies scrap metal to Ukraine
Businessman killed in front of Ukraine Hotel in Moscow
Volodymyr Zelensky's wife responds to Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters
Business Insider: Russian fuel sales cover the cost of hostilities in Ukraine
Putin responds to allegations about Russia shelling Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Putin to Europe: Freeze, freeze, the wolf's tail!
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy