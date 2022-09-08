Two Ukrainian rockets shot down over Russia's Belgorod

Two rockets of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were shot down in the sky over Russia's city of Belgorod, the head of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

According to Gladkov, Russian air defense systems destroyed the rockets in time.

No one was hurt in the rocket attack. No damage was reported either, the official said adding that the authorities would announce more information about the attack later.

Ukraine previously struck Belgorod on July 3 at night, when the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired three ballistic missiles at Belgorod. All of them were destroyed in the air by Russian air defenses. However, the debris of one of the rockets fell on a residential building, killing five.