Businessman killed in front of Ukraine Hotel in Moscow

The man who was killed on the Taras Shevchenko Embankment in Moscow was identified as 50-year-old entrepreneur Mikhail Kotov, law enforcement agencies said.

The entrepreneur headed Chemfood Company that was engaged in the sale of ingredients for dairy, meat, fish, confectionery, bakery and other food industries, Mash Telegram channel said.

In the morning of September 7, the man went for a run on Vernadsky Avenue. At about 11:48 a.m. he called his wife and said that he would come to meet her. The man did not come - he was shot dead opposite Ukraine Hotel.

According to preliminary data, Kotov was shot by his business partner, with whom the victim had disagreements over money.

Mikhail Kotov's body was found in a red Mercedes vehicle under an overpass on the Taras Shevchenko Embankment. The suspect was soon arrested. He was identified as Lema Ibragimov, a 46-year-old entrepreneur involved in construction, as well as fruit and vegetable sales businesses.