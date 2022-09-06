World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

At least 65 killed as 6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes China's Sichuan

Incidents

At least 65 people were killed in an earthquake that struck Sichuan Province in southwestern China on September 5, Kyodo news agency reports. At least 248 people were injured, 12 were missing.

About 240 houses collapsed, more than 13,000 buildings were damaged. Highways collapsed, seven small and medium-sized hydroelectric power plants were damaged as a result of the quake.

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Sichuan Province on Monday, September 5. The epicenter was located deep in the mountains. About 200 people went missing in glaciers and forests. Rescuers are trying to find them. Emergency services work to restore communications, electricity and water supplies, clear the roads and deliver food to residents.

The Sichuan earthquake was the strongest since August 2017.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
