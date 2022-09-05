Armed Forces of Ukraine strike special building of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) struck a special building of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), representatives for Enerhodar administration said, RIA Novosti reports.

A container with distilled water located in close proximity to the second power unit of the ZNPP was also damaged in the shelling.

Nothing threatens the technological process of the station. Emergency services proceeded to eliminate the consequences of the strike on the territory of the nuclear power plant.