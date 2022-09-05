World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukrainian Armed Forces put Antonovsky Bridge in Kherson out of use

The Antonovsky Bridge in Kherson has been put out of use because of the constant shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Because of the shelling, it has become impossible to travel across the bridge, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the administration of the Kherson region said.

"The bridge is now unsafe, but it has not collapsed. It is still standing, but it has been damaged in the shelling so much one can drive only a motorcycle to cross it," he told Channel One.

Stremousov stressed that Ukrainian military personnel also strike barges that transport civilians across the Dnieper River, as well as other civilian infrastructure in Kherson and the region.

The Antonovsky Bridge across the Dnieper River was put into operation in 1985. The bridge is 1,366 meters long. Prior to its construction, motor vehicles could get to the left bank in the Kherson region either through the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, or by ferry.

Earlier it was reported that the grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine once again tried to carry out counter-offensive actions in the Kherson direction, but their attempts ended in failure. The Russian military discovered the enemy with the help of the Ironia reconnaissance complex, the entire advancing group was destroyed.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
