Giant spinning wheel attraction collapses to the ground in India

Incidents

In the Indian city of Mohali, an attraction with people strapped to their seats collapsed from a height of 15 meters, local newspaper OneIndia reported. About 20 people were injured, ten others were seriously injured, they were hospitalized.

The video of the incident shows the brightly-illuminated spinning wheel rotating around a central tower. It then tilts slightly to one side and crashes to the ground with full force. The incident occurred on September 4, at around 9pm local time.

