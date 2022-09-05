World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Two employees of Russian Embassy in Kabul killed in suicide bombing attack

Incidents

Two employees of the Russian Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, were killed as a result of the terrorist attack that took place at the main entrance of the building, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"On September 5, at 10:50 a.m. Kabul time, in the immediate vicinity of the entrance to the consular department of the Russian Embassy in Kabul, an unknown militant set off an explosive device. As a result of the attack, two employees of the diplomatic mission were killed,” the ministry said.

There are victims among the citizens of Afghanistan.

The Russian embassy in Kabul remains in close contact with security services of Afghanistan regarding the investigation in to the attack.

Sputnik Afghanistan agency said that one of the killed employees could be Shah Mahmood — the second secretary of the embassy. The other victim was an employee of the security department of the embassy.

The death toll in the Russian Embassy bombing has climbed to 25. It was reported that it was a suicide bomber who carried out the explosion.

