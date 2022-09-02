World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Armed Forces of Ukraine lose 94 tanks in just three days

Incidents

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have lost 94 tanks in three days of the unsuccessful offensive on the Kherson region.

During the unsuccessful offensive of the Ukrainian troops on the Kherson region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered heavy losses, having lost three tank battalions in just three days, Avia.pro publication says. Against the backdrop of the acute shortage of military equipment in service with the Ukrainian army, such losses are colossal for Kyiv.

For the period from August 30 to September 1, the total losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reached 94 tanks, which is equal to three tank battalions. The massive losses forced the Armed Forces of Ukraine stop the offensive operations to avoid even more losses in the event of counter-offensive actions by the Russian army.

The loss of three tank battalions is by far one of the largest losses that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have suffered since the beginning of the special military operation. Experts note that some of the military equipment could also be damaged, and therefore real losses, including temporary, could be much larger.

Kyiv does not officially comment on the losses of almost a hundred tanks and about 2,000 military personnel during the failed offensive.

