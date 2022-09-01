Promoting Western interests does not suit the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Alexei Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, agreed with what Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said about a conflict between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the command of the Ukrainian Army.

"The conflict arose more than one month ago. Zelensky is acting on orders from Britain and the United States. The promotion of interests of the West does not suit the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the MP said.

At the same time, he noted that the Ukrainian military do not topple the leader of Ukraine only because of military assistance from the West, which depends on Zelensky.

"Zelensky is forced to fulfill their conditions for the sake of arms supplies. His supervisors ordered him to fight to the last Ukrainian, but no one wants to do this,” the MP said.

In his opinion, Kyiv's attempts to conduct a counteroffensive before the NATO summit in order to win greater military support. The President of Ukraine believes that the attacks will help him explain the losses of weapons that he got from the West, Alexei Chepa added.

Earlier, Lukashenko said that the Ukrainian military would be able to force Zelensky to continue negotiations with Russia.