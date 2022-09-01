World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Promoting Western interests does not suit the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Incidents

Alexei Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, agreed with what Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said about a conflict between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the command of the Ukrainian Army.

Promoting Western interests does not suit the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

"The conflict arose more than one month ago. Zelensky is acting on orders from Britain and the United States. The promotion of interests of the West does not suit the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the MP said.

At the same time, he noted that the Ukrainian military do not topple the leader of Ukraine only because of military assistance from the West, which depends on Zelensky.

"Zelensky is forced to fulfill their conditions for the sake of arms supplies. His supervisors ordered him to fight to the last Ukrainian, but no one wants to do this,” the MP said.

In his opinion, Kyiv's attempts to conduct a counteroffensive before the NATO summit in order to win greater military support. The President of Ukraine believes that the attacks will help him explain the losses of weapons that he got from the West, Alexei Chepa added.

Earlier, Lukashenko said that the Ukrainian military would be able to force Zelensky to continue negotiations with Russia.

"The climax of the conflict in Ukraine is going to be reached in the near future," Lukashenko said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
World
Russia ready to show stringent response to Turkey should it try to take Crimea

Russia will have to show a stringent response to Turkey for its plans to take Crimea

Russia ready to show stringent response to Turkey should it try to take Crimea
Ukraine 'fails miserably' in attempted offensive to recapture Kherson region
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukraine 'fails miserably' in attempted offensive to recapture Kherson region
Society
Mikhail Gorbachev dies at age 92
Politics
Mikhail Gorbachev: The man who saved the world to Western applause of lies
Andrey Mihayloff Mikhail Gorbachev: The man who saved the world to Western applause of lies Andrey Mihayloff Michael Pravica The scorpion and the frog: Will Germany and Russia ever truly reconcile? Michael Pravica Lyuba Lulko After Ukraine, the West will declare a completely different war on Russia Lyuba Lulko
Hotspots and Incidents
Video: Ukrainian shell kills 20 cows at Russian animal farm
World
EU freezes visa facilitation agreement with Russia
Chairman of Lukoil Board of Directors falls out of hospital window to his death
Society
Chairman of Lukoil Board of Directors falls out of hospital window to his death
Last materials
Russia may strike nuclear blow not only on Kyiv, but also on Washington
There will be no oil supplies: Russia ready to respond to oil price cap idea of the West
Chairman of Lukoil Board of Directors falls out of hospital window to his death
IAEA mission arrives at Zaporizhzhia NPP after being held on frontline
Russia ready to show stringent response to Turkey should it try to take Crimea
Ukraine 'fails miserably' in attempted offensive to recapture Kherson region
EU freezes visa facilitation agreement with Russia
Video: Ukrainian shell kills 20 cows at Russian animal farm
Mikhail Gorbachev: The man who saved the world to Western applause of lies
Mikhail Gorbachev dies at age 92
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy