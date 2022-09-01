IAEA mission arrives at Zaporizhzhia NPP after being held on frontline

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission arrived at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in Enerhodar, RIA Novosti reports.

The column consists of nine vehicles with "UN" inscription on them and several units of escort vehicles. The situation at the ZNPP remains calm, there are no sounds of shelling, the agency said.

Earlier it was reported that the vehicles of the IAEA mission were delayed for about three hours in Ukraine-controlled territory. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi had to negotiate with the Ukrainian military to gain access to the station.

On September 1, the IAEA mission set off towards the ZNPP in the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar. Grossi said that the mission was aware of heightened military activity in the area, but was still committed to its intention to visit the site and meet with staff.

The purpose of the visit of the IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP is to prevent a nuclear accident. The inspection will be purely technical in nature.

The administration of Enerhodar, where the Zaporizhzhia NPP (ZNPP) is located, announced that the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) started working at the plant, TASS reports.

“The IAEA mission, accompanied by employees of Rosatom, began to inspect the ZNPP,” the source said.

Earlier in the morning, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the landing of a sabotage group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — 60 people — in the Kakhovka reservoir. The purpose of the operation was to carry out a provocation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The Russian army stopped the attempt and destroyed the saboteurs. Two self-propelled barges with a tactical landing group were sunk.