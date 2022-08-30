Kyiv will arrange provocation to stop IAEA delegation from entering Zaporizhzhia NPP

According to Russian MP Adalbi Shkhagoshev, Kyiv harbors plans to arrange a "multi-level provocation," the goal of which is to stop the IAEA mission from entering the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

"Kyiv is planning a multi-level provocation so that the IAEA mission does not get into the territory of the (Zaporizhzhia) nuclear power plant," Shkhagoshev said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

The parliamentarian admitted that Kyiv could take radical measures in this regard to stop members of the IAEA delegation from entering the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Shkhagoshev suggested that the Kyiv authorities, by organizing provocations, would try to win time to destroy evidence that they do not want to be exposed to the world.

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported that the IAEA mission would work at the Zaporizhzhia NPP from August 31 to September 3.