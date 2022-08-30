Retired US general: Washington should let Ukraine strike Russian territory

Washington should supply long-range weapons to Kyiv and let it strike the territory of the Russian Federation in order to destroy logistics, retired US Brigadier General Mark Arnold said.

The Pentagon should not let the hostilities freeze, because this will enable Moscow to build up strength and strike with a vengeance.

"The Russian military is demonstrating that it is worn out, they are finding it very difficult to recruit volunteers within Russia. Unless Putin mobilises the entire Russian economy and places mass conscription into Russia it's going to be difficult for them to replenish their forces quickly. But, if the war freezes, it can only be temporary, until the Russians rebuild their forces, and they will be able to do that. That is why I think it is absolutely essential that the United States and NATO allies do not freeze this war, because it will be a huge mistake. Now is the time to give Ukraine the weapons that it needs to defeat Russia," the retired Brigadier General Mark Arnold said.

The Kyiv regime needs to be provided with modern weapons to hit the Russian Federation while the Russian army is exhausted, Arnold said.