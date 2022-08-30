World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Retired US general: Washington should let Ukraine strike Russian territory

Incidents

Washington should supply long-range weapons to Kyiv and let it strike the territory of the Russian Federation in order to destroy logistics, retired US Brigadier General Mark Arnold said.

Retired US general: Washington should let Ukraine strike Russian territory

The Pentagon should not let the hostilities freeze, because this will enable Moscow to build up strength and strike with a vengeance.

"The Russian military is demonstrating that it is worn out, they are finding it very difficult to recruit volunteers within Russia. Unless Putin mobilises the entire Russian economy and places mass conscription into Russia it's going to be difficult for them to replenish their forces quickly. But, if the war freezes, it can only be temporary, until the Russians rebuild their forces, and they will be able to do that. That is why I think it is absolutely essential that the United States and NATO allies do not freeze this war, because it will be a huge mistake. Now is the time to give Ukraine the weapons that it needs to defeat Russia," the retired Brigadier General Mark Arnold said.

The Kyiv regime needs to be provided with modern weapons to hit the Russian Federation while the Russian army is exhausted, Arnold said.

"When they say "do not strike the Russian territory" — this is ridiculous. The beginning of the end of the Russian forces in Ukraine is to cut off their supplies of fuel, weapons, vehicles, ammunition, and you do that on the Russian-Ukrainian border, and you do that 100 kilometres inside Russia," Arnold said, adding that the US should change its policy regarding 'do not strike the Russian territory' principle.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukraine goes on offensive on the southern front

Kyiv launched an offensive on the southern front, Reuters reports with reference to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine goes on offensive on the southern front
Russia destroys entire qualified flight personnel of the Air Force of Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia destroys entire qualified flight personnel of the Air Force of Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Radioactive leak at Zaporizhzhia NPP would be equated to attack on NATO
World
NetEase: Russia surprises everyone with its gold strategy
Andrey Mihayloff Double standards at their finest: Russia in Ukraine vs. Israel in Gaza Andrey Mihayloff Michael Pravica The scorpion and the frog: Will Germany and Russia ever truly reconcile? Michael Pravica Lyuba Lulko After Ukraine, the West will declare a completely different war on Russia Lyuba Lulko
Hotspots and Incidents
Crimea governor denies reports about Ukraine's offensive
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian troops defeat Ukrainian troops as they go on offensive
USA makes fundamental miscalculations about Russian economy
Russia
USA makes fundamental miscalculations about Russian economy
Last materials
Kyiv will arrange provocation to stop IAEA delegation from entering Zaporizhzhia NPP
Retired US general: Washington should let Ukraine strike Russian territory
Russian forces destroy over 1,200 Ukrainian military men in one day
Moscow denies reports of Iranian UAVs supplied to Russia
Prosecutors seek 24 years in prison for former journalist Ivan Safronov
Another international conflict, much bigger than that in Ukraine, may spark in 2-3 years
Russian troops defeat Ukrainian troops as they go on offensive
Double standards at their finest: Russia in Ukraine vs. Israel in Gaza
NetEase: Russia surprises everyone with its gold strategy
USA makes fundamental miscalculations about Russian economy
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy