Radioactive leak at Zaporizhzhia NPP would be equated to attack on NATO

Incidents

According to unconfirmed reports, the West warned Russia that NATO would perceive radioactive leaks at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant through the prism of the 5th Article of the Charter of the North Atlantic Treaty. In other words, NATO will see radioactive leaks as an attack on nearby NATO countries. Such attacks would thus be equated to an attack on the alliance as a whole.

Radioactive leak at Zaporizhzhia NPP would be equated to attack on NATO

Moscow is actively trying to use the crisis around the ZNPP in its maneuvers, albeit to no avail yet.

Kyiv's constant efforts to shell the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in Enerhodar are destructive, dangerous and suicidal, a representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said, TASS reports.

"As for the behavior of the Kyiv regime, one can only describe it as suicidal. Endless attacks on the station, the creation of direct threats to a nuclear facility — it was not only destructive and dangerous, but, I emphasize once again, suicidal,” said the diplomat.

Earlier, representatives for the military and civil administration of the Zaporizhzhia region said a kamikaze drone was shot down near the ZNPP. Evgeny Balitsky, the head of the administration of the Zaporizhzhya region, said that the downed drone was produced in the United States.

The Russian Ministry of Defense also reported the shelling of the ZNPP. The department said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired nine shells on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on August 28. Three of them fell in the area of ​​special building No. 2, which is used for storing new nuclear fuel from TVEL and solid radioactive waste. Pipeline lines were damaged in the first of those attacks.

According to most recent reports, the roof of the building where reactor fuel is stored was damaged in the shelling, the authorities of the Zaporozhye region said.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Radioactive leak at Zaporizhzhia NPP would be equated to attack on NATO
Radioactive leak at Zaporizhzhia NPP would be equated to attack on NATO
