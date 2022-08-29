Russia destroys entire qualified flight personnel of the Air Force of Ukraine

Russia's Aerospace Forces and air defense units have destroyed the entire qualified flight personnel of the Air Force of Ukraine, a source in military and diplomatic circles told TASS.

Kyiv attracted former cadets of the Kharkiv Military Institute of the Air Force of Ukraine for combat missions, and there was no time to finish their training, the unnamed source said.

Currently, there is no time, no kerosene and no aircraft to complete their training. Western countries promised to supply new Soviet-made combat aircraft to Kyiv. However, it appears that those were nothing but promises, the source said.

"They get shot down if not on the first, then already on the second sortie," the source said.

In addition, the source added, attempts to contract pilots from Poland and other Eastern European countries who could be capable of piloting Ukraine's Soviet-made MiG-29, Su-27 and Su-25 aircraft were unsuccessful.

"Few of those who agreed are already in graves and hospitals," the source told TASS. "There are no new people who would want to earn posthumous insurance and compensations for funeral services,” the source said.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, since the beginning of the military special operation, Russia has shot down as many as 264 aircraft and 145 helicopters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Pentagon plans to send former Afghan pilots of combat training aircraft to Ukraine. The US currently recruits pilots who fled to the US after the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) militants took power in Kabul in August 2021. Training takes place in California. Afterwards, they will be sent to Ukraine via Poland.