World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missiles may strike NATO base in Romania before they know it

Incidents

During a special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces used Kinzhal (Dagger) hypersonic missile systems three times, the Rossiyskaya Gazeta publication (The Russian Newspaper) reports.

Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missiles may strike NATO base in Romania before they know it

The Kinzhal hypersonic missile was used in Ukraine for the first time on March 18 to destroy the underground warehouse of missiles and aviation ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the village of Delyatyn, the Ivano-Frankivsk region. NATO's Deveselu army base with the Aegis Ashore missile defense system is only 80 kilometres away, in Romania, the newspaper added. 

“The attack with hypersonic Kinzhal missiles showed very clearly that our hypersonic missiles with conventional warheads will sweep the NATO Aegis Ashore missile defense system away, if required, before it can be put on alert,” the publication said.

In November 2018, the US Naval Research Institute noted that missile defense systems deployed in Romania and Poland could be easily converted into offensive systems.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Putin will not strike Kyiv. He will strangle Ukraine slowly instead

Ukraine is doing its best to push Russia to strike decision-making centers in Kyiv. However, Putin will not swallow the bait

Putin will not strike Kyiv. He will strangle Ukraine slowly instead
NATO may get officially involved in Ukrainian conflict
World
NATO may get officially involved in Ukrainian conflict
World
Ending military operation in Ukraine now is extremely dangerous, Polish official says
World
Expert said which Ukrainian actions may lead to a change of format of Russian operation
Lyuba Lulko Putin will not strike Kyiv. He will strangle Ukraine slowly instead Lyuba Lulko Andrey Mihayloff If Russia pulls out from Libya, it will lose all Africa Andrey Mihayloff John Stanton Surviving America’s Industrial Manufacturing, Quality Centric Health Care System John Stanton
Africa
If Russia pulls out from Libya, it will lose all Africa
World
Germany no longer able to supply arms from its warehouses to Ukraine
US military analyst explains why NATO weakens itself
World
US military analyst explains why NATO weakens itself
Last materials
US Lieutenant Colonel named the real reason which led to the conflict in Ukraine
Turkey says Crimea should go to Ukraine if agreement with Russia is signed
WP: Zelensky was ready to resign
Germany no longer able to supply arms from its warehouses to Ukraine
NATO may get officially involved in Ukrainian conflict
Two gay men arrested in Moscow for sex by open window
Expert said which Ukrainian actions may lead to a change of format of Russian operation
Putin will not strike Kyiv. He will strangle Ukraine slowly instead
US military analyst explains why NATO weakens itself
Ending military operation in Ukraine now is extremely dangerous, Polish official says
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy