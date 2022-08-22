World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Graphic video shows airport technician being killed by rotating propeller

Incidents

At Beloyarsky Airport of the Khanty-Mansiysk region in northern Russia, a man was killed when he walked into an airplane propeller.

Andrey Abakumov, 48, worked as a technician at the airport. His job was to get airplanes ready for takeoff.

On August 19, Abakumov came too close to the rotating propeller of the Antonov An-24 aircraft. The propeller blade killed him on the spot.

Investigators are looking into circumstances of his death.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
