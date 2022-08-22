Graphic video shows airport technician being killed by rotating propeller

At Beloyarsky Airport of the Khanty-Mansiysk region in northern Russia, a man was killed when he walked into an airplane propeller.

Andrey Abakumov, 48, worked as a technician at the airport. His job was to get airplanes ready for takeoff.

On August 19, Abakumov came too close to the rotating propeller of the Antonov An-24 aircraft. The propeller blade killed him on the spot.

Investigators are looking into circumstances of his death.