At Beloyarsky Airport of the Khanty-Mansiysk region in northern Russia, a man was killed when he walked into an airplane propeller.
Andrey Abakumov, 48, worked as a technician at the airport. His job was to get airplanes ready for takeoff.
On August 19, Abakumov came too close to the rotating propeller of the Antonov An-24 aircraft. The propeller blade killed him on the spot.
Investigators are looking into circumstances of his death.
