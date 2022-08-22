World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Darya Dugina's alleged killer serves at Azov Regiment

The alleged killer of Russian journalist Darya Dugina is a fighter of the Azov* Regiment (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia), SHOT Telegram channel reports.

According to the channel, a photo of Natalya Vovk's ID appeared on the Internet, from which it follows that she was a servicewoman at Azov* Regiment.

Earlier, the FSB announced that the murder of journalist Darya Dugina was solved. According to the department, the crime was committed by Ukrainian special services. Natalya Vovk, who acted as the assassin, disappeared after the crime in Estonia.

Vovk arrived in Moscow on July 23 with her daughter Sofia Shaban. They rented an apartment in the building where Dugina lived. The woman followed Dugina using a Mini Cooper car. After the murder, Vovk left Russia and fled to Estonia. The Mini Cooper was sold through a classifieds website.

Darya Dugina was killed in a car explosion on Mozhaisky Highway in the Moscow region on the evening of August 20. She was returning from Tradition Festival in the car that her father was originally supposed to drive. The suspect, Natalya Vovk, also visited the festival with her daughter.

Putin presents condolences to Darya Dugina's family

Vladimir Putin presented his condolences to the family of Darya Dugina.

"A vile, cruel crime cut short the life of Darya Dugina — a bright, talented person with a real Russian heart — a kind, loving, sympathetic and open one. A journalist, scientist, philosopher, war correspondent, she honestly served people, the Fatherland, she proved by deed what it means to be a patriot Russia".

*terrorist group, banned in Russia

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
