Russia responds to US claims about Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant shelling

Incidents

The Russian Embassy to the US responded to statements that a number of US officials made regarding the situation around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

Russian diplomats stressed that the Americans, not disdaining outright lies, encourage Ukrainian soldiers to implement criminal intentions, which may eventually trigger a man-made disaster.

"According to the State Department, Russia neglects issues of nuclear safety. US officials also claim that the Russian military personnel allegedly use violence against nuclear plant employees. No evidence has been provided, and the main culprit of what is happening has been left out again. It is obvious that Washington does not disdain outright lies in unrestrained attempts to denigrate our country," Russian Embassy in Washington wrote in a message posted on its Telegram channel.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), against the background of the laudatory rhetoric from Washington, continue striking the nuclear power plant using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), cannon artillery and even unmanned aerial vehicles.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are going to stage an act of sabotage to cause a radiation leak, damage the nuclear waste storage facility and disrupt the normal operation of the nuclear reactor.

The goal of the Ukrainian military is to create an exclusion zone of up to 30 kilometers and subsequently accuse the Russian military of the attack on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The Russian embassy believes that it is unacceptable for Washington to silence the above-mentioned facts as such behaviour will only encourage Kyiv's impunity.

Washington's irresponsible rhetoric may push the Ukrainian military to commit criminal actions, which, in turn, may trigger a man-made disaster. If it happens, it will take Europe decades to cope with its consequences.

On August 19, the Ukrainian military opened massive artillery fire on the city of Enerhodar, near which the ZNPP is located. Later, it was said that the power plant was not damaged as a result of the shelling. No radiation leakage was reported either.

