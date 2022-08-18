World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
US secretly supplies AGM-88 HARM anti-radar missiles to Ukraine

The United States has secretly supplied high-speed AGM-88 HARM anti-radar missiles to Ukraine, the missiles are designed to homing in on radar beams, Business Insider said.

Reports about radar-destroying missiles in Ukraine appeared in early August, when Russian bloggers found fragments of the HARM (High-Speed ​​Anti-Radiation Missile), which allegedly hit the Russian anti-aircraft missile system in Ukraine. The Pentagon soon confirmed that the USA had supplied HARMs to Kyiv.

AGM-88 missiles may create problems for Russian air defense radars that protect the Russian forces against Ukrainian helicopters and aircraft, the publication said. They may also cause damage to anti-battery radars used to detect Ukrainian artillery, including American-made multiple rocket launchers.

However, Ukraine's advantage will only be temporary "as the Russian military adapt themsevles," the newspaper said.

Earlier, US Deputy Secretary of Defense Colin Kahl said that the Pentagon had shipped a batch of AGM-88 High-Speed Anti-Radar Missile (HARM) anti-radar missiles to Ukraine. Kahl did not specify how many of those missiles were supplied to Kyiv.

According to Kahl, this is an air-launched weapon. To this end, the AGM-88 HARM could be adapted to be launched from Soviet-made fighters.

