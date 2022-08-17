World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine makes serious preparations to attack Crimea

Incidents

Recent explosions at Crimea ammo depot damaged the railroad, transformer substations and houses. According to the Russian Defence ministry, the explosions took place as a result of acts of sabotage.

Ukraine makes serious preparations to attack Crimea

Kyiv increases defense budget to attack Crimea

It was reported that air defense systems were activated near the village of Gvardeisky, not far from the military airfield of the Black Sea Fleet.

Thus, a series of emergencies at strategic and military facilities have occurred during the recent weeks:

  • bridges across the Dnieper River were shelled;
  • the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station were shelled;
  • explosions were carried out on August 9 at a military airfield near Novofedorovka;
  • power transmission line was exploded near Chaplinka.

"The Verkhovna Rada voted to increase the budget spending by 270 billion hryvnia, that is, by 7.3 billion dollars. Thus, defense spending will increase to 30 billion dollars in the budget of Ukraine for 2022. This is a lot. In fact, compared to the past year, Ukraine's defense spending has had a tenfold increase, without taking into account the financial support from the West," retired colonel Nikolai Shulgin said.

It is dangerous to underestimate the enemy that receives "long-range weapons, instructors, mercenaries, target designation and reconnaissance equipment" from the West.

Interestingly, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has recently signed a decree to set up Advisory Council on the De-Occupation and Reintegration of Crimea.

It may well turn out that Kyiv is trying to kick off its insane military plan to reestablish control over Crimea.

According to retired Lieutenant General Yuri Netkachev, Kyiv is trying to destroy transport arteries and power lines in order to cause discontent among the population of Crimea.

Obviously, the Russian army needs to intensify the work of air defense systems, special services and military police.

Kyiv does not hide that the West will continue supplying weapons. Ukraine attaches particular importance to the presence of high-precision weapons in order to be able to strike the Crimean bridge, or at least to create an informational occasion and the picture it needs.

In an interview with The Guardian, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, announced Kyiv's plans to destroy the Crimean Bridge.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
