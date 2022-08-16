Ukrainian saboteurs explode power lines feeding Kursk Nuclear Power Plant

In the Kursk region of Russia, Ukrainian saboteurs blew up power transmission lines that feed the Kursk nuclear power plant, the press service of the Federal Security Bureau of Russia said.

According to the agency, on August 4, 9 and 12, six explosions took place in the Kurchatov district of the Kursk region. The explosions were conducted targeting high-voltage power lines.

The Kursk Nuclear Power Plant supplies electricity on those lines to industry, transport, objects of life support, social infrastructure and the population of the region and neighboring subjects of Russia.

A malfunction in the operation of the nuclear power plant was reported.

A criminal case was filed into the incident under Part 2 of Article 205 (Terrorist Attack) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Security forces are looking for saboteurs. The National Guard have strengthened the security of nuclear facilities.