World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Ammo depot with rockets for 50 HIMARS systems destroyed

Incidents

The warehouse, which stored about 300 GMLRS ammunition for Himars multiple launch rocket systems, was destroyed in a precision strike conducted by the Russian forces.

Ammo depot with rockets for 50 HIMARS systems destroyed

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the ammo was stored in a building located to the west of Uman, near the settlement of Palanka. Due to the proximity of the railway, the warehouse could be easily replenished. According to Military Maps website, the location of the destroyed warehouse has been established.

"The exact location of the American MLRS HIMARS missile depot, which was destroyed in a missile strike conducted by the Russian Aerospace Forces on August 9, has been established. The warehouse, which, according to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, contained more than 300 rockets for HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, as well as a large amount of ammunition for American M777 howitzers, was located in this building, on the outskirts of the village of Palanka near the town of Uman,” the message said.

It has not been possible to verify the information from the website. Satellites did not record any damage due to high cloudiness in the region. Nevertheless, the destruction of such a large warehouse with missiles for Himars MLRS shows that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have serious problems with a shortage of ammunition for these systems.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
World
The Guardian reveals when the West will stab Ukraine in the back

Europe which is panic-stricken over the consequences of rising energy and food prices could strike a treacherous blow to Ukraine this winter, writes Simon Tisdall for The Guardian.

The Guardian reveals when the West will stab Ukraine in the back
La Repubblica: Russian Varyag cruiser blocks US aircraft carrier strike group in Adriatic
Hotspots and Incidents
La Repubblica: Russian Varyag cruiser blocks US aircraft carrier strike group in Adriatic
Russia
Russia prepared to terminate diplomatic relations with USA on one condition
Society
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko: Zelensky wants to strip me of Ukrainian citizenship
John Stanton Surviving America’s Industrial Manufacturing, Quality Centric Health Care System John Stanton Lyuba Lulko Switzerland between Russia and Ukraine? No, thank you Lyuba Lulko Anton Kulikov New prices on energy will shock Europeans in October Anton Kulikov
World
American Marine: Pro-Russian ideas are spreading among US mercenaries in Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Best pilot of Ukraine Air Force killed under unknown circumstances
Ukrainian General: This isn't Call of Duty –– US warehouses are empty
World
Ukrainian General: This isn't Call of Duty –– US warehouses are empty
Last materials
The United States holds military exercises with CSTO countries. Russia keeps silence
Ammo depot with rockets for 50 HIMARS systems destroyed
La Repubblica: Russian Varyag cruiser blocks US aircraft carrier strike group in Adriatic
American Marine: Pro-Russian ideas are spreading among US mercenaries in Ukraine
Woman killed by train while staying inside wooden toilet cabin
War correspondent: Kyiv switches to the tactics of duct tape and toilet paper
Ukrainian General: This isn't Call of Duty –– US warehouses are empty
British MP explains how Russian FM Lavrov outplayed Boris Johnson
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko divorces his wife Natalia after 26 years of marriage
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko: Zelensky wants to strip me of Ukrainian citizenship
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy