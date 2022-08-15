Ammo depot with rockets for 50 HIMARS systems destroyed

The warehouse, which stored about 300 GMLRS ammunition for Himars multiple launch rocket systems, was destroyed in a precision strike conducted by the Russian forces.

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the ammo was stored in a building located to the west of Uman, near the settlement of Palanka. Due to the proximity of the railway, the warehouse could be easily replenished. According to Military Maps website, the location of the destroyed warehouse has been established.

"The exact location of the American MLRS HIMARS missile depot, which was destroyed in a missile strike conducted by the Russian Aerospace Forces on August 9, has been established. The warehouse, which, according to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, contained more than 300 rockets for HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, as well as a large amount of ammunition for American M777 howitzers, was located in this building, on the outskirts of the village of Palanka near the town of Uman,” the message said.

It has not been possible to verify the information from the website. Satellites did not record any damage due to high cloudiness in the region. Nevertheless, the destruction of such a large warehouse with missiles for Himars MLRS shows that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have serious problems with a shortage of ammunition for these systems.