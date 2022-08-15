World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
La Repubblica: Russian Varyag cruiser blocks US aircraft carrier strike group in Adriatic

The Russian missile cruiser Varyag, which is currently staying in the waters of the Mediterranean Sea, blocked the US Navy aircraft carrier strike group in the Adriatic Sea. The US group intended to leave the region. It was decided not to sanctify the incident, since tensions between NATO and Russia remain serious and the risk of direct military confrontation remains very high, La Repubblica newspaper said.

"No one noticed, but three weeks ago, the Russian fleet in the Adriatic was on the verge of a collision with NATO warships. It happened in the Italian waters along the coast facing Abruzzo and Puglia,” the Italian publication said.

The Russian ship intended to block the movement of US aircraft carrier Harry Truman. Until recently, she was cruising between Sicily and the Adriatic. The Russian manoeuvre came as a delicate challenge to NATO naval command that continued after 22 July. The Russian Varyag did not demonstrate any aggression, the newspaper said.

It is worthy of note that the Russian defence Ministry has neither confirmed nor refuted the report.

